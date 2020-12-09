Soccer players lay down ‘marker’ in fight against racism

The Champions League produced one of soccer’s most powerful shows of solidarity against racism when players from Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir left the field and didn’t return. The incident comes at the end of a year of striking gestures against racial injustice and discrimination. The anti-discrimination Fare network’s executive director says the walk-off “lays down a marker in Europe.” The game will resume on Wednesday with a new refereeing team. Fare network executive director Piara Powar says players are “more prepared than ever before to exercise their right to stop a match.”