Sources: EU close to sealing major budget, virus fund deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations are close to ending a standoff with Hungary and Poland over the EU’s landmark 1.82 trillion-euro ($2.21 trillion) long-term budget and coronavirus recovery package. The two countries are objecting to a new provision that would make their access to EU funds dependent on the respect of the rule of law. The stimulus package is considered vital to help revive the 27-nation bloc’s coronavirus-ravaged economies. EU diplomats and officials said Wednesday that the solution would take the form of a declaration clarifying that the rule of law mechanism would not be used against any country without a ruling from the EU’s top court first. That process could take a year.