Staying dry & warming up into late week, rain looks to return by Saturday

High pressure will continue to take control of our weather pattern as we head into late week. We should be mainly clear overnight tonight, with only a few passing clouds and lows in the 30s and 40s. Keep an eye on the trash cans and Christmas decorations tonight! Winds through dinner time (roughly from 4PM until 7 PM tonight) will occasionally gust from 25-40 MPH especially across our eastern facing slopes Overnight, winds will eventually calm.

As high pressure shift eastward into late week, temps on Thursday will be much more mild as winds change direction to out of the south. Highs tomorrow afternoon should top off in the 50s, if not close to 60 degrees for some. Thursday night, lows will fall into the 30s and 40s under clear skies.

Friday looks dry & mild too, but a system moving in for the weekend looks to bring rain Saturday, with more snow possible at the beginning of next week. Let the roller coaster continue! Make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6,10, and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!