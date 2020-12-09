Staying dry with warmer temperatures building back in

Remaining dry today, but temperatures this afternoon will be a tad warmer. To begin this morning, temperatures are starting off in the 20s. Wind chill values are reading in the teens for a few spots! Highs will work their way up into the 40s, but with wind gusts playing a role today our feels like temperatures will read in the 30s overall. Wind gusts will be around 15-25 MPH at times. Mostly sunny skies form this afternoon.

Overnight clear skies remain. Temperatures tonight fall into the upper 20s and 30s. We remain breezy overnight with gusts reaching 20-30 MPH at times.

Winds should be calmer to start the day on Thursday. Mostly sunny skies and much warmer temperatures are in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. Highs bounce back into the 50s and even some 60s are in store on Friday!

Our next weather maker will swing through sometime Saturday into Sunday. This low pressure system will bring rain at first then cold air will wrap behind allowing some of the area to see a rain/snow/mix. Another shot for some snow is possible Sunday/Monday. Models are still up in the air, but we may witness another event like we saw at the start of this work week!

