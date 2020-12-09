Surging NFC East might offer solid playoff threat after all

The NFC East suddenly doesn’t look so bad. The New York Giants and Washington are tied atop the only division in the NFL without a winning team after road victories over teams considered Super Bowl contenders. Both are 5-7 but rolling, with the Giants beating Seattle for their fourth consecutive win and Washington handing Pittsburgh its first loss of the season. New Orleans is comfortably in front of Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in the NFC South and currently holds the NFC’s only first-round bye. Green Bay is close to wrapping up the NFC North. Seattle and the LA Rams are tied atop the NFC West.