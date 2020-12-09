Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, W. Va. (WVVA) - A traffic stop conducted in Fayette County has led to a drug arrest.

A Fayette County's Sheriff Deputy was conducting a routine traffic stop on US Route 19 in Fayetteville, WV on Tuesday evening when the deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.

After searching the vehicle, the deputy found a quantity of methamphetamines and heroin along with scales and packaging materials.

The deputy also found a large quantity of cash.

40-year-old Jeremy Robinson of Nicholas County, WV was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics.

He is currently waiting for court proceedings.

A statement from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.

End of Statement