Trump tries to revive stalled election-eve drug discounts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is trying to revive the president’s stalled election-eve plan to send millions of Medicare recipients a $200 prescription discount card. A person familiar with the effort tells The Associated Press that government agencies still face legal questions about the plan, not to mention the daunting logistics of sending an estimated 39 million seniors a card that will actually work. And trying to do it in the midst of the holiday season, without the benefit of much advance planning. he person was not authorized to publicly discuss internal deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.