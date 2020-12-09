Trump’s election fight puts embattled Texas AG in spotlight

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A longshot lawsuit that President Donald Trump is now calling “the big one” in his effort to overturn the outcome of the presidential election is helmed by an embattled Texas ally who is likewise trying to reverse his own skidding fortunes. Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate Electoral College votes in battleground states that Trump lost. The challenge has been dismissed by legal experts as frivolous and rebuked by state officials in Michigan and Georgia as irresponsible. But the lawsuit is bringing Paxton back into the GOP’s pubic embrace at a time when his former inner circle has accused him of bribery and abuse of office. Paxton has broadly denied wrongdoing.