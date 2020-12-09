USA Swimming to start 2021 with meet at 3 sites

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The first TYR Pro Swim Series event next year will be held in three cities and include about 600 swimmers, with results from each site combined to determine winners. The meet from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17 will be in San Antonio, Texas, Richmond, Virginia, and pending local approval, Irvine, California. The main site in Texas will feature an invitation-only field of the top-ranked U.S. swimmers. The sites in Virginia and California will host up to 100 women and 100 men based on current U.S. Olympic Trials time standards.