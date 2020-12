ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to making a bomb. U.S. Attorney Bill Powell’s office says 26-year-old Eric Reynolds Rowan of Buckhannon admitted to making an explosive bomb between August and November 2019 in Upshur County. Rowan entered his plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi. Rowan faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.