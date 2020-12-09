West Virginia reports 63 virus deaths in three days

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has reported 63 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the beginning of this week. That’s already more than half as many deaths reported in the previous week’s record high virus numbers. The state reported 890 confirmed cases Wednesday. West Virginia has set records for confirmed virus cases in seven of the past nine weeks. Gov. Jim Justice has refused to further close public life and shut down businesses. He said partial restrictions on restaurants and other establishments ”probably won’t make any significant effect.”