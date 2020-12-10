49es take on former QB Alex Smith, Washington

The San Francisco 49ers will take on their former quarterback Alex Smith and the Washington Football Team when they host their second game at their temporary home in Arizona. Both teams come into the game with 5-7 records and are fighting for playoff berths in the NFC. Washington has won three straight after beating previously undefeated Pittsburgh last week. The Niners lost to Buffalo in their first “home” game in Arizona after being kicked out of Levi’s Stadium because of coronavirus rules in Santa Clara County.