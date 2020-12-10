African health official blasts ‘terrible’ vaccine inequality

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Africa’s top public health official says “it will be extremely terrible to see” rich countries receiving COVID-19 vaccines while African countries go without, especially as a second surge in cases begins on the continent of 1.3 billion people. Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director John Nkengasong spoke to reporters as the world watches mass vaccinations begin in places like Britain. He called it a “moral issue” and urged the United Nations to summon a special session to discuss the ethical, fair distribution of vaccines to avoid “this North-South distrust in respect to vaccines, which is a common good.”