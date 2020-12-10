Alex Smith faces old 49ers team with no familiar faces
When Alex Smith steps on the field to take on the San Francisco 49ers for just the second time since being traded away more than seven years ago little will look familiar. The roster and coaching staff have completely changed when Washington takes on San Francisco on Sunday in a matchup of teams fighting for a playoff spot. Even the location will be different with the Niners temporarily playing their home games in Arizona after being kicked out of their home stadium because of coronavirus protocols.