Another dry & mild day Friday, becoming unsettled again by Saturday

High pressure centered off to our east will help light southerly winds to persist into tonight. We've been warmer & sunny today, and we should stay clear, chilly, and dry tonight with lows in the 30s.

Pleasant weather looks to prevail as we head into Friday. We should see abundant sunshine to wrap up the work week, and temps tomorrow afternoon should again top off in the upper 50s and low 60s! Friday night, we'll see a few more passing clouds, but should stay dry with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A frontal system then looks to approach us on Saturday. Most of the day looks dry, but by Saturday evening we look to see rain develop. While this is not looking like a "wash-out" as of now, off-and-on showers look possible Saturday night, and we could see few more isolated rain and/or snow showers Sunday evening, as colder air whips up behind the departing system. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s, dropping back into the 40s on Sunday.

A better chance of snow, occasionally still mixing with rain, looks to arrive Monday of next week. Temps will only be in the 30s on Monday afternoon, and we look to stay on the cooler side well into next week. Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6,10, and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!