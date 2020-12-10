Can I stop wearing a mask after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?

Even after COVID-19 vaccinations start in the U.S., masks and social distancing will be recommended for some time. The effect of vaccinations generally aren’t immediate, and the first vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna require two shots. People are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot. But full protection may not happen until a couple weeks after the second. And even if they’re protected from getting sick, vaccinated people might still be able to get infected and pass the virus on, although it would likely be at a much lower rate.