Carrington scores 19 as No. 7 Baylor women beat WVU 65-45

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — DiJonai Carrington scored 14 of her 19 points in the decisive third quarter and seventh-ranked Baylor beat West Virginia 65-45 on Thursday night in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Baylor bounced back from an 83-78 loss at No. 13 Arkansas on Sunday. The game was tied at halftime but the Lady Bears took control with an 11-2 run to start the third quarter. Moon Ursin added 12 points and eight rebounds for Baylor. Kirsten Deans had 10 points for West Virginia. Leading scorer Kysre Gondrezick was held to nine, 14 below her average. West Virginia was the last remaining unbeaten team in the Big 12.