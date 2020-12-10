Christmas at Bluefield virtual concert to be released Friday

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA)- A virtual concert is set to be released this Friday by Bluefield College.

The annual Christmas at Bluefield will be available on the Bluefield College Music Youtube channel.

The virtual concert will feature choral performances, instrumental selections, and theatre production.

There will also be a variety of anthems, carols, and praise songs created by the Bluefield College Concert Band, variations chamber singers, theatre department, and more.

The concert was pre-recorded in order to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

"Whatever changes occur from the pandemic, whether it's gathering together in congregations at churches, whether it's going out Christmas caroling and things like that, those things can change but the gospel message of Christ doesn't. It matters not who is in charge of the country, it doesn't matter what illness might be going around right now, it doesn't matter if war is going on none of that inhibits the gospel of Christ and we want to tell that story," Associate Professor, and Music Department Chair, Charles Priest, DMA said.

The concert will be released at 7 pm.