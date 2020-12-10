City of Bluefield installs new ‘LOVE’ artwork

BLUEFIELD, W.v (WVVA) -- The City of Bluefield, West Virginia is installing an 11 foot piece of art and it will be visible from Cumberland Road.



The artwork is a 'LOVE' sign, much like the ones located in Bluefield, Virginia, but with it's own special twist of a 3D locomotive and lights.

A generous and anonymous monetary donation was made to put this piece in place.

It was created by Fernando Perotti of Lawrence Brothers Manufactoring.

Bluefield offcials say that what looks to be $25,000 project in total will help brighten the days of those driving by.

"We're really excited to have it, it adds something that cumberland road doesn't have which is a piece of art that people can go by and enjoy and hopefully take selfies with," said Ron Martin, the mayor of Bluefield. "And every time they drive by they see the word 'love' and hopefully that helps inspire them to have a good day and share good feelings and good thoughts."

The mayor says that this perment piece of artwork is hopefully another attraction that will draw more people to explore the city of Bluefield.