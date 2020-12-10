Concord basketball releases 2021 schedule

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mountain Lions have released their 16-game schedule, which is set to begin on January 7.

Both the men's and women's team will play an even number of home and away games, although the season will begin without an spectators. The Mountain East Board of Directors will re-visit that policy no earlier than January 19.

CU will matchup with Charleston, Davis & Elkins, Glenville State, West Virginia State and West Virginia Wesleyan twice this winter. The Lions will square off against Alderson-Broaddus, Fairmont State, Frostburg State, Notre Dame College, West Liberty and Wheeling just once.

Below is a full schedule with dates. Start times will be announced at a later date.

Jan. 7 @ Charleston

Jan. 10 vs. West Virginia State

Jan. 13 vs. West Virginia Wesleyan

Jan. 16 @ Davis & Elkins

Jan. 20 vs. West Liberty

Jan. 23 @ Wheeling

Jan. 27 @ Fairmont State

Jan. 30 vs. Frostburg State

Feb. 3 vs. Alderson Broaddus

Feb. 6 @ Notre Dame College

Feb. 10 vs. Glenville State

Feb. 13 vs. Davis & Elkins

Feb. 17 @ West Virginia State

Feb. 20 vs. Charleston

Feb. 24 @ West Virginia Wesleyan

Feb. 27 @ Glenville State

Mar. 3-7: Mountain East Tournament @ Wheeling