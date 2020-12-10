Concord basketball releases 2021 schedule

Concord basketball releases 2021 scheduleUpdated
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mountain Lions have released their 16-game schedule, which is set to begin on January 7.
Both the men's and women's team will play an even number of home and away games, although the season will begin without an spectators. The Mountain East Board of Directors will re-visit that policy no earlier than January 19.
CU will matchup with Charleston, Davis & Elkins, Glenville State, West Virginia State and West Virginia Wesleyan twice this winter. The Lions will square off against Alderson-Broaddus, Fairmont State, Frostburg State, Notre Dame College, West Liberty and Wheeling just once.
Below is a full schedule with dates. Start times will be announced at a later date.
Jan. 7 @ Charleston
Jan. 10 vs. West Virginia State
Jan. 13 vs. West Virginia Wesleyan
Jan. 16 @ Davis & Elkins
Jan. 20 vs. West Liberty
Jan. 23 @ Wheeling
Jan. 27 @ Fairmont State
Jan. 30 vs. Frostburg State
Feb. 3 vs. Alderson Broaddus
Feb. 6 @ Notre Dame College
Feb. 10 vs. Glenville State
Feb. 13 vs. Davis & Elkins
Feb. 17 @ West Virginia State
Feb. 20 vs. Charleston
Feb. 24 @ West Virginia Wesleyan
Feb. 27 @ Glenville State
Mar. 3-7: Mountain East Tournament @ Wheeling