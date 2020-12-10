Eco-friendly company that uses coal for production come to Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY W. VA. (WVVA) - A new eco-friendly company products could be Raleigh County.

On Tuesday, the company called Englo met with county leaders to discuss plams to locate to the area.

The company uses coal to make products such as fertilizer and other eco friendly products.

Ron Hedrick, a board member with the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, said having this innovative coal company will save jobs, and create new ones.

"The coal is here. It's mined here," said Hedrick. "We need other factories using coal here also. We don't want to ship it to another state and lose those jobs. We want to be in the forefront of developing it and finding it, and bringing it here first."

When the company is up and running it would likely create 100 jobs for the county.

Right now, the company is in the stage of coming up with a concept and locating funding.

The development authority hope to start building the factory by the end of 2021.