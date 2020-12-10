EU warns Bosnia to help migrants as entire families on move

VELIKA KLADUSA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Entire migrant families are on the move in cold weather in Bosnia while trying to reach the West as the European Union warns the Balkan country it must act to prevent a humanitarian disaster. A statement Wednesday by the EU Bosnia mission says current weather conditions are putting at risk the lives of more than 3,000 people sleeping rough or staying in inadequate conditions. Migrants in Bosnia have been trying to reach neighboring EU state Croatia and move on toward Western Europe. They include families with small children who often sleep rough and walk for miles in cold through mountain forests.