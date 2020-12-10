Falwell drops defamation lawsuit against Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Jerry Falwell Jr. has dropped a defamation lawsuit against his former employer, Liberty University.

The News & Advance of Lynchburg reported Thursday that a judge granted a motion this week to nonsuit the case, which leaves open the possibility of Falwell refiling a similar one later.

Falwell told the newspaper in a statement that he's taking a "time out" from his litigation but will keep all options on the table for "an appropriate resolution."

Liberty said in a statement that Falwell's "unilateral and voluntary dismissal was not prompted by any payments, promises, or other consideration" from the school.