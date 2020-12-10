Home of civil rights icon Evers named as a national monument

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The historic home of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers is now a national monument. The U.S. interior secretary and members of Mississippi’s congressional delegation made the announcement Thursday. The designation for the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home was required by a law President Donald Trump signed last year. Tougaloo College conveyed ownership of the home to the National Park Service in June. The Jackson home is currently closed to the public, but officials hope to open it to visitors in the future. Medgar Evers was the Mississippi NAACP leader when he was assassinated outside the home in 1963 while his wife and their three children were inside.