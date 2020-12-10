Marshall holding first virtual commencements this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University’s first virtual commencement ceremonies are this weekend. The ceremonies will be livestreamed through Marshall’s Vimeo Livestream website. The ceremony for spring 2020 graduates will be at 9 a.m. Saturday. The second ceremony for summer 2020 and winter 2020 graduates will be at noon Saturday. Jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr.’s will be given a posthumous honorary degree by video during the second ceremony. Marsalis’ son will accept the award. Former Lewis College of Business interim Dean Robert Simpson will receive an honorary degree during the morning ceremony.