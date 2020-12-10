Mountaineers schedule home opener with North Texas on Friday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVU men's basketball has found a replacement opponent for its home opener, which will now be Friday at the WVU Coliseum.

North Texas (1-2) will make the trip to Morgantown for a 3 p.m. start. This will be the first meeting between the teams in program history.

WVU had initially planned to play their home opener against Robert Morris on Wednesday, but that game was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

There will still be no fans allowed in the arena for the month of December.