New River Gorge Regional Development Authority looking to provide money for small business

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - Funding was given to the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority that could save small businesses.

The development authority still has around $300,000 to loan to small businesses.

Each loans goes up to $25,000.

Jina Belcher, the Executive Director of the Development Authority, said this money could really help local small businesses, especially those that are stuggling due COVID-19.

"As we continue to work through this pandemic, we will be willing to work directly with those businesses to help support them financially and be as flexible as we can to make sure they stay here and continue to operate and continue to see sales and revenue come in even though it may not as much as they previously saw before COVID," said Belcher.

The money can go to businesses in Summers, Fayette, Nicholas, and Raleigh Counties.

