No. 9 Miami at No. 20 North Carolina headline ACC weekend

No. 9 Miami and No. 20 North Carolina have plenty to play for as the ACC makes up games previously postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Hurricanes have five straight games since their only loss of the season to then No. 1 Clemson on Oct. 10. Beat the Tar Heels and Miami has the edge on the Atlantic Coast Conference’s berth in the Orange Bowl should both the Tigers and Notre Dame make the College Football Playoff. North Carolina is also seeking to improve its postseason resume with a victory over Miami.