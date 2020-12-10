Official: Maduro allies win 91% of seats in Venezuela vote

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan officials say allies of President Nicolás Maduro have won 91% of seats in a congressional election that was boycotted by his adversaries. The election council says that as of Thursday, Maduro’s party had won 253 of 277 seats in the National Assembly. Opposition parties led by outgoing congressional chief Juan Guaidó boycotted Sunday’s election, saying it was rigged and unfair. The result leaves Maduro in control of the only branch of government not previously held by his allies. The U.S. and European Union also have declared Sunday’s results invalid.