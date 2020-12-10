Plumber accused of scams in Raleigh County moves on to next phase of judicial process

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - On Thursday, the plumber accused of scamming Raleigh County Residents appeared in court after being charged for his crimes.

Jerry Smales was scheduled for a preliminary hearing. However, he waived the hearing and his hearing will be moving on the a grand jury.

Summer Bivins, one of Smales' victims, said she is hopeful his case will move forward in the judicial system.

"I'm so excited because I didn't think this would happen, so I'm glad that he waived and then it gets presented to the grand jury and we go from there," said Bivins. "So I'm hoping they indict him and we can keep going forward in the process."

Brian Parsons, one of the district attorneys prosecuting Smales' case, encourages any other victims to come forward. He said it is not too late in the process to have their voice heard.

"Just because this matter has been sent to the grand jury, that does not mean the investigation is complete," said Parsons. "We believe that the fraud that has been perpetrated in this case is widespread and there may be people who have been victimized that don't know they have the ability to contact law enforcement and to have their problems addressed."

Parson adds, if anyone would like to come forward in this case they are encouraged to by calling the non-emergency 9-1-1 number or contacting corporal Neal Smith at the Beckley City Police Department.

