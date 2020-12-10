Pop Culture in (ugh) 2020, from the bizarre to the sublime

In a year like no other, people turned to culture to satisfy sometimes conflicting needs of distraction, inspiration, consolation, escapism, hope. And while live entertainment was tragically curtailed due to the raging pandemic, performers found their own stages in endlessly creative ways. A Broadway star serenaded health workers from his apartment window, and ballet dancers performed “Swan Lake” from their bathtubs. There were Zoom proms, drive-in concerts and a host of original cast reunions. And there was that guy skateboarding on TikTok to Fleetwood Mac. Here is a highly selective chronological list of notable culture moments in 2020.