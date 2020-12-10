Princeton Community Hospital at full capacity with inpatient beds

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA)- As of Thursday, Princeton Community Hospital has reached its capacity.

"We have currently 30 patients who are COVID positive, 10 patients who are waiting for COVID results," Vice President of Patient Care Services at PCH, Rose Morgan said.

PCH is currently at 98% capacity of adult inpatient beds, with 19% related to COVID. However, Morgan says if you have a medical emergency, you can still come here and get the help you need.

"Sometimes we have to keep people in the "ED" (emergency department) For a longer period of time than we would like to because we're waiting for a bed to open up in the inpatient round. Patients who need higher level of care than what we can provide in our community hospital will probably be transferred. This is no different than our normal operating procedures everyday. The only really difference is that we are seeing increase number of COVID patients so it's putting a little stress on the system," Morgan said.

The University of Minnesota's COVID-19 Hospitalization Tracking Project shows maps of COVID-19 hospitalizations in counties. It breaks it down as a percentage of the total number of beds.

"The whole hospitalization process is very fluid. There will be patients being discharged or being transferred to nursing homes or other care facilities throughout the day today. At any one point at time it's subject to change, and we manage that on a minute to minute basis," Morgan said.

Morgan says the capacity level isn't anything out of the ordinary.

"No one should be panicking. If you need to come to the hospital you certainly can," she said.

"We're going to do our best to continue to manage the way we are managing. Are we concerned? I think everyone is a little bit concerned about what the Christmas holiday will bring as people are more prone to get together," Morgan added.