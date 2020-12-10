Schoology training session to be held Thursday, December 17th

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)- Another "Schoology" training session is coming up next week in Bluefield, West Virginia.

It's for parents and guardians whose children are learning virtually.

The training will be put together by the John Stewart United Methodist Church's Education Ministry.

There will be two sessions this time. Session one will be held on Thursday, December 17th. It's for one hour, from 10 am until 11 am.

The second session will be held on that same Thursday afternoon from 3 pm until 4 pm.

Space is limited, and the sessions will be done on a first come, first serve basis with 15 people allowed per session.

"It works if we introduce it properly. We've got to get them over the fear of the computer and them being embarrassed about knowing how to use the computer. Over 40% of African Americans in the United States today did not sign in to their online classes. It's about 25 to 30% for Anglos. So we're talking about a whole year that's getting lost by these kids. We have six months that we can bring that back. We need to have a program like Schoology that works with the parents to make this happen," Schoology Coordinator, Dr. William White said.

If you'd like to attend, you must wear a mask and social distancing will be enforced.

If you would like to register for one of the four sessions, contact Dr. White at 304-952-3279 or email him at wwhite@yourblackparachute.com.