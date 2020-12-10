Second half effort pushes No. 7 Baylor past WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tied at 28 at the break, the Lady Bears found their footing in the final two quarters to defeat West Virginia, 65-45.

The Mountaineers forced 11 turnovers in the first half to keep pace with Baylor, but a poor shooting touch caught up with them late. WVU shot just 27.8 percent from the floor all night and managed just five field goals in the final 20 minutes.

Kristen Deans led Mike Carey's group with 10 points. Senior Kysre Gondrezick scored a season-low 9 points.

Dijonai Carrington notched a game-high 19 points for the Lady Bears.

WVU returns to action on Sunday against James Madison at 6 p.m.