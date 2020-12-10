Six dead in fatal fire, search for answers continues

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va (WVVA) - The search for answers to a deadly fire continues on Thursday.

Six people died Tuesday, and five of the victims were children, whose bodies were found inside the home near Williamsburg.

WVVA spoke with a deputy state fire marshal who says that the investigation is actually getting underway Thursday because up until Wednesday, it was a recovery mission, in terms of finding the bodies of the victims inside.

Five children were inside the home, which was still smoldering on Thursday.

Deputy Fire Marshal Jason Baltic says the actual recovery effort makes it a little more difficult to pinpoint how this fire actually started, and WVVA asked him to tell us where this investigation stands on Thursday.

"As of right now the victims have been recovered, the amount of damage to the fire scene itself is very severe. To find an origin or a cause at the scene itself, that's not going to happen," said Baltic.

"In situations like this, this fire scene, there's not going to be a way of determining an origin or a cause just by the fire scene alone. So removing the bodies, the victims, that damages the scene even further because we've had to move large portions of debris just in order to find the victims."

Baltic says all six bodies of the victims have been recovered and sent to the state medical examiner's office in Charleston. He says that examination is key to determining the exact cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with WVVA on air and online as we learn more.