Six dead in fatal Greenbrier County fire, new details released

WILLIAMSBURG W. VA. (WVVA) - The body of a fifth child was recovered in the ashes of a deadly housefire near Williamsburg West Virginia on Wednesday.

Around 3:30 PM on Tuesday afternoon, a fire on Flynn's Creek Road claimed the lives of six people; five children and one adult.

The fire completely destroyed the two story family home.

Nine fire departments were dispatched to the scene and law enforcement investigations are underway.

Bruce Sloan, the Sheriff of Greenbrier County, said a fire of this magnitude is always devastating, but it is especially tough on investigators when the victims are children.

"This is obviously a tragic incident any time of the year, but especially around Christmas time, even more so," said Sloan. "You have to take into consideration that many of the firemen that were on the scene, and firewomen, and the police officers, they all have children and it does take a toll on them."

As of Wednesday night, there many unanswered questions beginning with how the fire started.

The investigation can now move ahead since the sixth victim's body was recovered on Wednesday afternoon.

Jason Baltic, a deputy West Virginia State Fire Marshal said the autopsies of those victims will determine the direction of the investigation into what happened.

"Right now, the victims that have been removed have been transported to the medical examiner's office for autopsy," said Baltic. "That will be a big factor of what, and how this investigation moves forward."



Right now, there are a lot more questions than answers in the case.

As of Wednesday night, there is no word on when the autopsies on these victims will be completed.