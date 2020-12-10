S&P DJ removing Chinese companies from index after US order

BEIJING (AP) — S&P DJ Indices is removing 21 Chinese companies from indexes used to track financial market performance following a U.S. government ban on Americans investing in their stocks and bonds. The Chinese government criticized the move as politically motivated. The companies affected include surveillance technology provider Hikvision, processor chip manufacturing SMIC and state-owned nuclear power and construction companies. The announcement follows President Donald Trump’s Nov. 13 order barring Americans from buying stocks or bonds issued by companies deemed to be linked to China’s military. The move by S&P DJI Indices will require investment funds that track stock market movements to sell shares in those Chinese companies.