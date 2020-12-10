Texas-led election lawsuit becomes conservative litmus test

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s victory has quickly become a conservative litmus test. Many Republicans are signing onto the case even as some have predicted it will fail. The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the election is the latest demonstration of President Donald Trump’s enduring political power even as his term is set to end. Seventeen Republican attorneys general are backing the unprecedented case that Trump is calling “the big one.” That come as the president and his allies have lost dozens of times in courts across the country and have no evidence of widespread fraud.