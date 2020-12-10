Toys for Tots at Bluefield, V.A. Walmart date change

Bluefield, V.a. (WVVA) -- Due to the closure of the Bluefield, Virginia Walmart from 2pm, Thursday, December 10th until 7am, Saturday, December 12th; Toys for Tots and WVVA will not be outside collecting donations on Friday, December 11th.



Toys for Tots will instead be oustide of Walmart from 9am until 3pm Saturday, December 12th instead.

WVVA will be joining in on the fun as well from 10 am until 2pm that same day.

"Coming out here on Saturday shows one, the community support, for not just for our program, but for others," said Toys for Tots coordinator, Rodney Mayberry. "We're all out here together, we all of different styles of doing things, but we're all out here trying to help out the community. "



Donation boxes will still be located outside of the Bluefield, Virginia Walmart and Burkes Outlet until Monday, December 14th.

Any toys that the community is willing to give can be dropped off at those boxes.

Any monetary donations will go towards buying more toys for children.

Checks for Toys for Tots can also be mailed to PO Box 122, Bluefield, W.V., 24701.

