Two arrested, charged after break-in incident in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Two men are facing multiple charges after a break-in incident on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Fayette County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a possible residential break-in on Lochgelly Road in the Oak Hill area.

Deputies found two suspects walking away from the scene carrying items later to be determined having come from the residence in question.

Further investigation revealed that the home was illegally entered and items taken from inside.

32-year-old Anthony Baisden of Shady Spring, WV was charged with Breaking and Entering and Grand Larceny.

45-year-old Gary Powell of Oak Hill, WV was charged with Accessory After the Fact, as well as an outstanding Breaking and Entering warrant.

Both men are currently awaiting their court proceedings.

Statement from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.

End of Statement