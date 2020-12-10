Unseasonably warm for the next couple of days; rain and eventually some snow arrive this weekend

Calmer and warmer conditions funnel in for today. Temperatures to start us off are in the 30s with a few upper 20s sprinkled in. We warm up nicely with highs heading into the 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.

Don't need the rain gear for today. High pressure stays nearby keeping us dry with mostly sunny skies.

A few clouds will build in this evening. Low temperatures will hover in the 30s for most.

Friday brings another round of warm temperatures and sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s and 60s for most!

Much warmer than average for this time of year, but there's a catch! A cold snap will head our way again as we start into the next work week. Our eyes are on a low pressure system that will swing through Saturday into Sunday giving rain showers. Saturday (so far) looks dry until we head into the later afternoon/evening hours. We will witness some breaks from the rain during the day on Sunday. As cold air reappears on Sunday night we could experience a rain/snow/mix. This is possible to linger into the day on Monday.