Washington win streak directed by Mr. Comeback, Alex Smith

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington quarterback Alex Smith has been Mr. Comeback this season. And he is a popular pick to collect NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors, merely by virtue of returning to the field. It doesn’t even matter that his steady leadership and take-what-they-give-you passing has led Washington to three wins in a row, including over previously unbeaten Pittsburgh in its last game. Smith has helped turn around Washington’s season heading into Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Since becoming the starting QB in Week 10, Smith has completed 69% of his passes for 1,001 yards, three TDs and two interceptions.