Watchdog faults VA chief over handling of sex assault report

WASHINGTON (AP) — An investigative report by the Veteran Affairs Department’s internal watchdog has taken a look at what VA Secretary Robert Wilkie did when he was confronted with a sexual assault allegation at the flagship medical center in the nation’s capital. The report says Wilkie repeatedly sought to discredit congressional aide Andrea Goldstein, who made the complaint. It also says Wilkie’s staff worked to spread negative information about Goldstein, who is also a Navy veteran, while ignoring known problems of harassment at the facility. Wilkie says the allegations are false. But Wilkie and other senior officials declined to fully cooperate with the investigation. The chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee is calling on Wilkie to resign.