West Virginia Football operations paused; WVU-Oklahoma canceled

(WVVA)- The West Virginia University Football team suspended all team-related activities on Thursday afternoon.

This announcement comes after a surge of COVID-19 cases from the Mountaineers program. West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons made the call to pause football operations for at least the next seven days, thus canceling the Mountaineers Senior Night game with Oklahoma on Saturday.

"We are beyond disappointed to not play our final home game of the season and honor our seniors," said Lyons.

West Virginia University plans to evaluate the situation after December 17th.