WVSSAC lays out dates for winter, spring sports and championships
(WVVA) - With just about one month until winter sports teams can being or resume practicing, the WVSSAC has mapped out a number of other tentative dates for winter and spring sports.
Last month, Governor Jim Justice delayed winter sports in the Mountain State until at least January 11. Now, other dates are falling into place.
Swimming will be the first sport to return to competition on January 15. Girls basketball will follow a week later, with wrestling and boys basketball not far behind.
Spring sports practice at the middle and high school level will be delayed until March 15, with the first date for competition coming on April 7.
At this time, the final event on the West Virginia high school sports calendar is the State Baseball Tournament, scheduled for June 24-26.
All dates are subject to change.
A full list of practice/competition dates, as well as state tournament dates, are below. Spring dates are in bold:
Jan. 11 - Winter sports practice begins/restarts
Jan. 15 - First Swim competition
Jan. 22 - First Girls Basketball competition (Middle & High School)
Jan. 25 - First Wrestling competition (Middle & High School)
Jan. 29 - First Boys Basketball competition (Middle & High School)
Mar. 5-6 - Regional Wrestling
Mar. 6 - Regional Swimming
Mar. 13-20 - Girls Basketball Sectional
Mar. 15 - Spring sports practice begins
Mar. 17-20 - State Wrestling Championships
Mar. 20-27 - Boys Basketball Sectional
Mar. 23-25 - Girls Basketball Regional
Mar. 30-Apr. 1 - Boys Basketball Regional
Mar. 30-Apr. 3 - State Girls Basketball Championships
Apr. 6-10 - State Boys Basketball Championships
Apr. 7 - First spring sports competition
May 24-Jun. 7 - Softball Sectional
May 24-29 - Tennis Regional
May 31-Jun. 12 - Baseball Sectional
Jun. 2-4 - Track & Field Regional
Jun. 3-5 - State Tennis Championships
Jun. 8-12 - Softball Regional
Jun. 11-12 - State Track & Field Championships
Jun. 14-19 - Baseball Regional
Jun. 16-17 - State Softball Championships
Jun. 24-26 - State Baseball Championships