WVSSAC lays out dates for winter, spring sports and championships

(WVVA) - With just about one month until winter sports teams can being or resume practicing, the WVSSAC has mapped out a number of other tentative dates for winter and spring sports.

Last month, Governor Jim Justice delayed winter sports in the Mountain State until at least January 11. Now, other dates are falling into place.

Swimming will be the first sport to return to competition on January 15. Girls basketball will follow a week later, with wrestling and boys basketball not far behind.

Spring sports practice at the middle and high school level will be delayed until March 15, with the first date for competition coming on April 7.

At this time, the final event on the West Virginia high school sports calendar is the State Baseball Tournament, scheduled for June 24-26.

All dates are subject to change.

A full list of practice/competition dates, as well as state tournament dates, are below. Spring dates are in bold:

Jan. 11 - Winter sports practice begins/restarts

Jan. 15 - First Swim competition

Jan. 22 - First Girls Basketball competition (Middle & High School)

Jan. 25 - First Wrestling competition (Middle & High School)

Jan. 29 - First Boys Basketball competition (Middle & High School)

Mar. 5-6 - Regional Wrestling

Mar. 6 - Regional Swimming

Mar. 13-20 - Girls Basketball Sectional

Mar. 15 - Spring sports practice begins

Mar. 17-20 - State Wrestling Championships

Mar. 20-27 - Boys Basketball Sectional

Mar. 23-25 - Girls Basketball Regional

Mar. 30-Apr. 1 - Boys Basketball Regional

Mar. 30-Apr. 3 - State Girls Basketball Championships

Apr. 6-10 - State Boys Basketball Championships

Apr. 7 - First spring sports competition

May 24-Jun. 7 - Softball Sectional

May 24-29 - Tennis Regional

May 31-Jun. 12 - Baseball Sectional

Jun. 2-4 - Track & Field Regional

Jun. 3-5 - State Tennis Championships

Jun. 8-12 - Softball Regional

Jun. 11-12 - State Track & Field Championships

Jun. 14-19 - Baseball Regional

Jun. 16-17 - State Softball Championships

Jun. 24-26 - State Baseball Championships