49ers’ Williams harbors no grudges to former Washington team

All the bitterness and anger that characterized Trent Williams’ final year in Washington when he sat out the 2019 season, feuded with management and ultimately forced a trade to San Francisco are in the past. Williams is headed into his first game against his former team when the 49ers take on Washington on Sunday. He says he holds no ill will to his former franchise. Williams says the people he feuded with are no longer part of the organization and he is focused on his new team.