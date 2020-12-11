Austria court voids rule outlawing all assistance to suicide

BERLIN (AP) — An Austrian federal court has overturned a provision in criminal law that outlaws all forms of assistance to suicide, ruling that such a sweeping ban is unconstitutional. The country’s criminal code states that anyone who “induces another person to kill himself or gives him help to do so” incurs a prison term of between six months and five years. The Constitutional Court considered a series of complaints, including from two seriously ill people. It ruled Friday that the words “or gives him help to do so” are unconstitutional and will be removed from the code at the end of 2021.