Charleston woman suspected in 2019 murder is arrested

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say a woman suspected to be involved in a 2019 murder has been arrested. Charleston police took 33-year-old Samantha Ilise Slater into custody Thursday afternoon in Dunbar. Police had sought her in the July 17, 2019, death of Adam Swim. Police say the 41-year-old was found dead in his Charleston home with a gunshot wound on his head. A circuit court warrant went out for her arrest in late July of this year for murder, first degree robbery, burglary and first-degree sexual assault. It is unclear whether she has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.