Church travels from South Carolina to distribute food for families in West Virginia

BRUSH FORK, W.Va. (WVVA) - Each year around Christma time, one South Carolina church caravans all the way to West Virginia to feed those in need.

Providence Baptist Church out of Orangeburg, South Carolina pulled 6 trailer loads of food along with volunteers.

Each year the church makes stops through Brush Fork , Oceana, Logan, Panther, and Isaban to distribute loads of perishable and non-perishable items for families at 10 churches in southern West Virginia.

Pastor Lott, the organizer said he enjoys giving back to the area because he once ministered in Logan, West Virginia.

Due to the Coronavirus, Lott has found many challenges and has had to decrease his volunteer size which is normally made up of 70 people and about 12 trailers.

Lott said he is faithful that the act of giving will never go away in the midst of the pandemic.

"It gets difficult, but you know you can't be afraid to live your life and you certainly can't be afraid to give to others. Our giving is down, but the blessing is still there," Dr. Kimmett Lott, Pastor of Providence Baptist Church said.

Providence Baptist Church will complete their food distribution mission on Saturday.