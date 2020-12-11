Counties push for COVID-19 relief funding

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The National Association of Counties is pushing for Congress to pass the Heroes Act... another round of COVID-19 relief funding, similar to the CARES Act.

The difference: counties would receive the funding directly, rather than through the sate.

In Mercer County, Commissioner Greg Puckett said the funding would be used to transition from education and prevention to treatment and vaccine distribution.

Puckett also explained why receiving the money directly is more beneficial than state dustribution:

"That may work well for larger, populated areas. But when you start getting down to rural communities... it does not help us as much, because you're looking at population level versus impact level," he said. "The impact level is where every single dollar means more. So if you take a smaller community, like ours, that impact of getting money straight from the feds to the counties, is going to have so much more of an opportunity to make a difference."

Puckett said the money will also be used to aid emergency personnel, health facilities and local businesses.